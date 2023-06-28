HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Preventing Elder Abuse and Criminal Exploitation (PEACE) conference is being held in Huntsville on Wednesday, June 28.

The Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) is hosting the second annual PEACE Conference and Fraud Summit to discuss the latest trends and to share the best practices in preventing fraud and combatting abuse among senior adults.

According to a 2022 report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, total financial losses by fraud victims over age 60 increased by 84% from 2021 to 2022. 916 of these victims lived in Alabama.

Director of Aging Programs at TARCOG Sheila Dessau-Ivey talks more about the PEACE conference and how the organization is “Trying to bring more peace to our communities by providing free resources to help protect our seniors.”

There will be three plenary sessions with two breakout sessions throughout the day. To engage more with the attendees, there will be vendors and exhibitors to strike up helpful conversations. The conference will also have a schedule of speakers. Topics for these conversations include, but are not limited to:

latest financial scams targeting older adults

debt management

how to recognize and report elder abuse

“Whether due to their living arrangements, their health, or a variety of other factors, older adults are often more vulnerable to fraud and abuse than other populations,” said Dessau-Ivey. “It is important that we provide resources specifically for seniors and their caregivers to help them stay safe and, when fraud or abuse has happened, find justice.”

The event is sponsored by the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, Alabama Securities Commission Investor Protection Trust, the Alabama Department of Senior Services, and Brookshire Healthcare. Continuing education is sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care.

The conference is being held at First Baptist Church, 600 Governors Drive Southwest, from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.

To register and learn more about the organization and the conference, visit the TARCOG website here.