HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) hosts their 2nd annual HAWS and Dogs community outreach Saturday, June 17 at Tractor Supply off of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

HAWS for Dogs is a community outreach program to help low-income pet owners to stay up-to-date with their pet’s needs, comply with ordinances about their pets as well as helping these owners keep their furry friends and keep them out of the overcrowded rescues and shelters.

Low-income pet owners need to provide specific documents to qualify for these discounted shots/treatments and help. These documents are:

EBT/food stamps letter or card

Medical Card or paperwork

Social Security Disability letter or card

RECENT pay stub showing income of $45,000 or less annually

There is no proof of income needed to sign up for a low-cost spay/neuter and for other resources with help with an outside or chained dog.

Specific shots that will be provided for these pet owners include $12 rabies shots, $20 Heartworm tests as well as a $24 DHLPP vaccine, which is a series vaccine that is required for puppies beginning at six-eight weeks old.

In addition to these shots, there will be a free, three-month flea treatment for these pet owners while supplies last. Westy’s Pet Grooming will also be there offering dog nail trims.

Finally, there will be a meal for $1 which includes a hot dog, chips and a bottled water! Sno-Cones can also be bought for $0.50.

If you have any questions about this event, please email HAWS at hawshelp62@gmail.com