HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dr. James “Jimmy” Wall, a 24-year member of the City Council and well-known community leader died Tuesday at 89 years old, according to the City of Huntsville.

Wall served for 24 years on the Huntsville Utilities Gas & Water boards and co-founded the Community Free Dental Clinic, which provides dental services to ‘financially vulnerable’ people in Madison County.

“City employees and the citizens of Huntsville will certainly miss Dr. Wall,” the City of Huntsville said in a release on Wednesday.

Mayor Tommy Battle stated he considers himself fortunate to have served on the City Council with Dr. Wall in the 1980s, remembering him as a “strong advocate for the betterment of Huntsville.”

City Council Member Bill Kling also said it was a privilege to serve alongside Wall from 1988 to 1994 on the council.