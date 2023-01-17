HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.

Coty S. Blackburn was critically injured when the 1994 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle he was driving struck a 2010 Ford Edge driven by a Fayetteville woman. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment that night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Blackburn died from his injuries at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB) on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Highway 231 near Walls Drive, about three miles north of Hazel Green in Madison County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.