HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The final day of racing in the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling World Cup at Cummings Research Park saw elite competition.

The last leg of the competition featured hand cycle relays and day two of the road races.

Beginning around 10:30 a.m., Women’s C1 through C5 hit the pavement for a seven-lap road race.

All competitors are grouped into different classifications [C1-C5] based on the severity of impairment.

Her whole family has been on the sidelines, including her beloved dog Kya.

Clara Brown, a classification 3 para-cyclist, has been racing all weekend, but she’s not alone.

“She’s competing, it’s her third time here in Huntsville,” Greg Brown, Clara’s father said, “So it’s always fun to cheer her on.”

Getting to watch your daughter win medals is one thing, but the friendships made along the way are another.

“It’s fun great group of people! We have a pint at the end of the day,” Greg Brown said, “We laugh about the plusses and minus at the end of the race day. It’s just fun getting to know friends around the world.”

Clara’s fan club has traveled all over the world including Peru, Canada and Italy.

But to be competing in the United States during Memorial Day Weekend has special meaning for the Brown family.

“My dad was a vet so it’s fun to cheer on that day,” Greg Brown said.

Greg served from 1985 to 1994 and then spent an additional 17 years as a reservist.

“It means a lot. we both have lost family members over the years in conflict, it’s always a special day,” Greg Brown said.

“I’m just still so close to some many guys from my first squadron and my second squadron and it’s just been staying tight with them throughout the years.”

In the end, Clara Brown crossed the finish line first, taking home gold in the Women’s C3 Individual Road Race.