HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Big Spring Park is alive with the sounds of music! Concerts in the Park is starting for the summer on June 6.

Arts Huntsville and Huntsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting upwards of 15 bands from the Huntsville area.

“Once again this year, Concerts in the Park features a great lineup of Huntsville musicians, including long-time favorites and several new additions making their summer debut in Big Spring Park,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken.

Picnics are encouraged during the concerts, and there will be several food trucks available to purchase from.

The set list has also been released, with two sets a night, except June 27.

June 6: Jazz McKenzie, JUICE

June 13: Common Man, Remy Neal & the Silvery Moon band

June 20: April Pendergrass, The Bubbanauts

June 27: Maneuver Center of Excellence Band (MCoE) of Fort Benning (celebrating Huntsville’s Armed Forces Week)

July 4: Peruvian Coin, JED Eye

July 11: Rocket City Jazz Band Orchestra, Midlife Chrysler

July 18: Them Damn Dogs, Karmessa

July 25: Gypsy Soul, Poor Rover

August 1: Mil Music Entertainment, Unique Live Band

Earlier this year, Concerts in the Park was awarded “Downtown Event of the Year” by Downtown Huntsville, Inc. through community voting.

“We are proud to once again partner with Arts Huntsville to showcase our local music talent, as well as provide free, family-friendly entertainment in Huntsville’s premier downtown park,” added City of Huntsville Director of Parks and Recreation James Gossett.

You can find more information on the Arts Huntsville website, the Parks and Rec. website and the event Facebook page.