2021 Cotton Row Run planned for Labor Day instead of Memorial Day

Runners assemble at the start line for the 2019 Cotton Row Run.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville Memorial Day tradition won’t be happening on Memorial Day in 2021.

Fleet Feet announced Thursday afternoon that the 41st annual Cotton Row Run will be held on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021, instead of the traditional Memorial Day race day.

The Huntsville Track Club made the decision to slide the date “due to concerns for our runners, volunteers, and spectators around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The race venue won’t change; it will still be held in Big Spring Park.

The race expo will be held Sunday, September 5 at Bill Penney Toyota, located at the corner of University and Wynn Drives in Huntsville.

As the presenting sponsor, Bill Penney will be giving away a Toyota at the 2021 race.

Registration for the race is open now and can be accessed online. Runners who deferred their registration after the 2020 event was canceled will receive an email confirming their registration for the 2021 race – no action is required.

Additional questions should be directed to race manager Donna Palumbo at cottonrowrun@huntsvilletrackclub.org.