2020 Santa’s Village moves to Early Works Children’s Museum for Ten Nights of Santa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Santa’s Village will be undergoing a few changes for its 2020 run.

EarlyWorks announced Monday the annual holiday tradition will be renamed Ten Nights of Santa and will be held indoors at Huntsville’s EarlyWorks Children’s Museum (404 Madison Street).

The changes are being made to comply with capacity limits, social distancing, and sanitizing protocols, as mandated by EarlyWorks and Alabama Department of Public Health.

Event organizers say there will be several “safety-inspired” twists, such as Santa visiting with children while being protected by Santa’s Magic Snow Globe. Because of an accidental spill of magic elf dust at the North Pole, Santa gets confined to a magic snow globe. But he’s still determined that his confinement won’t impact his ability and desire to meet with children and spread Christmas cheer.

In addition, museum visitors will also be able to enjoy other exhibits at the museum, such as Toys: The Inside Story, which offers visitors a hands-on chance to learn how toys work.

Visitors will also be able to experience the LEGO River water table, holiday inspired craft making in the STEM Learning Lab, the Pirate Ship, and the Video Game History Room (featuring a vintage pinball machine and the arcade version of Donkey Kong.).

Timed entry, limited capacity tickets will be sold online to ensure the safety of EarlyWorks staff and visitors. EarlyWorks anticipates they will sell out fast.

“Santa’s Village has been a family holiday tradition for more than 2 decades, no one on the planning committee could imagine cancelling the beloved event, so our team has designed an alternate program that will maintain much of the magic and at the same time keep our visitors safe,” Bart Williams, Executive Director of the EarlyWorks Museum said in a statement. “We know we will not be able to exactly duplicate all the features of the traditional Santa’s Village, but I think the planning team has come up with a fantastic safety-inspired substitution. We fully intend to be back to normal in the future.”

Ticket Information

Ten Nights of Santa runs every night from Sunday, December 13-Wednesday, December 23, starting at 5 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 per person for anyone older than 12 months. Those under 12 months are free.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online. To purchase tickets, visit the EarlyWorks ticket website, and be sure to select a night from Dec. 13-Dec. 23.