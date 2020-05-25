2020 Microwave Dave Day postponed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fundraiser to support music education in Alabama has been postponed.

The Microwave Dave Foundation has confirmed the sixth annual Microwave Dave Day will not be held as originally scheduled.

However, the Foundation stated they are looking at other options and will have updates in the future.

Despite canceling the big performance, the Foundation celebrated Dave’s birthday with a birthday parade and visited multiple schools to promote music education.

Foundation President Evan Billiter said he will miss the event:

“On behalf of the Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation, we want to thank the city and the community of Huntsville for their ongoing support of our mission and of Microwave Dave Day. On a personal level, I will sorely miss our event this year. All of the smiles, hugs, dances, children playing, musicians jammin, etc. It has always been one of my favorite days of the year. We want to thank all of you and the local businesses that have supported us over the years. Your help and contributions have allowed us to provide music education in the schools of Northern Alabama for over 5 years! When it is safe to do so, we will continue to ride the wave of supporting music education and we invite you to continue to join us. Hopefully, we will see each other soon. Until then, let the healing power of music comfort us!” Evan Biliter, Microwave Dave Foundation President