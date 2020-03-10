2020 AUSA Global Force Symposium canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2020 AUSA Global Force Symposium has been canceled.

AUSA Director of Media Operations Rick Maze confirmed to WHNT News 19 a decision was made Monday night.

Maze said, “We wanted to do the right thing” and “we wanted to have a full meeting.”

Maze stated a number of factors led to the decision, including concerns from exhibitors regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The event, which has been held in Huntsville every year since 2014, had a record 6800 people attend and approximately 200 exhibitors in 2019.

2021 dates have already been set: Mar. 16 and 17, 2021.