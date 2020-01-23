2019 stats show crime decreased in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police said major crimes decreased across the board in 2019.

Look at the numbers

Homicides - down 34%

Rapes - down 1%

Robberies - down 6%

And other major crimes (burglaries, larceny, and motor vehicle thefts) decreased by 12 to 16% from the year before.

"Naturally as a police department, we're really excited to see that," said Huntsville Police Department Lt. Michael Johnson. "It is a byproduct of many different programs that are going on in the department."

Working together

Johnson said it's all the programs working together that are cutting crime. He also believes the trend will continue even while the city is growing.

"We think we can," he said. "We think it's possible in this day and age of technology."

The North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime center to fight violent crime and gang activity is an example of a new program that's working.

"The fact that crime numbers were actually down before the real strong implementation of the NAMAC center is a strong suggestion that the NAMAC center is going to be even better on those crime numbers in 2020," said Johnson.

Johnson said Crime Stoppers and the people who call in also play a part in helping investigators do their job.

Police still want your help

"Tips that come in too have tremendously helped," said Johnson. "It seems that individuals all across our community are really willing to help the police."

And don't forget, that call can be anonymous. You can call in tips on crimes happening in your area to Crime Stoppers. You can also do the same thing on the department's website and on social media too.