HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 20-year-old woman died at Huntsville Hospital on Wednesday from injuries she sustained in a Monday morning crash on Monte Sano, according to officials.

According to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster, the call came in around 7:40 a.m. about a wreck at the intersection of Monte Sano Boulevard and Governors Drive. Two people were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, one of which was in critical condition.

The Huntsville Police Department said Elizabeth Grace Lively, 20, died from her injuries at Huntsville Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

HPD said nothing further is available as they continue to investigate the crash.