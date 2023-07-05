HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police say a 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting where one person was injured.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), Jamontez Rodgers was charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday on Foster Avenue.

Around that same time, HPD said a victim showed up at the hospital in a personal vehicle with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodgers is being booked into the Madison County Jail.

HPD said no further information is available at this time as they are still investigating.