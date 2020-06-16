2-year-old injured in Huntsville wreck last week has died

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 2-year-old boy that was in a deadly wreck in north Huntsville last week died Monday afternoon, Huntsville police said.

The child died just before 1 p.m. at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, police said.

Police said the boy was riding in a vehicle June 9 that was hit when Laura Trent, 32, lost control of her vehicle on Highway 231/431 at Green Lawn Drive and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Trent was killed in the wreck. A 3-year-old in the vehicle with her had minor injuries, police said.

Two people in the vehicle with the 2-year-old were seriously injured.