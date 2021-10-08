Two injured in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HEMSI officials confirmed two people have been transported to Huntsville Hospital after a shooting early Friday morning.

Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI were dispatched to a shooting around 4:30 Friday morning at the Brixworth apartments near Bridge Street Town Center.

An HPD sergeant confirmed to News 19 crews on the scene that one person of interest is in custody.

There was no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.