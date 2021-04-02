2 taken to hospital after early Friday Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday monring.

Huntsville Police said around 12:45 a.m., a man knocked on a woman’s door at the Winter Park Apartments on Newson Road saying he’d been shot.

Huntsville Police responded and found both the man and a second victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

One victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital, the other to Crestwood Medical Center.

Police had not found a suspect, and there was no word on the circumstances or a motive as of 4:15 a.m. Friday.