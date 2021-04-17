2 injured, 1 arrested in early Saturday downtown Huntsville fight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fight broke out outside a Washington Street business early Saturday morning and left two people with life threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police said officers in the downtown area noticed the fight and approached the scene along Washington Street between North Side Square and Clinton Avenue.

As they approached, both victims and the suspect ran away from the area.

The suspect, Cameron Clacken, 21, was quickly detained by officers.

Officers stopped the first victim on Holmes Avenue and determined they had been stabbed, calling for HEMSI to respond and take them to the hospital.

The second victim later arrived at the hospital on their own.

After being interviewed at Huntsville Police Criminal Investigations, Clacken was charged with first-degree assault and taken to the Madison County Jail.