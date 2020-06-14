2 people, 2 dogs rescued from Sunday morning house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue was called to a house fire early Sunday morning.

HFR said crews responded to a fire in the 11300-block of Dellcrest Drive at 2:18 a.m.

The first truck on scene noticed flames coming from a bedroom, and during their survey, a man told crews his wife was still inside.

Firefighters immediately went inside and got her out, as well as two dogs.

HEMSI took the husband and wife to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but they are expected to be okay.

HFR said the fire was under control within 15 minutes and the house can be repaired.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

HPD and fire investigators were also called to the house.