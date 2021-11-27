2 killed, 5 injured in overnight crash on I-565

A four-vehicle crash occured overnight on I-565 Eastbound and caused traffic delays for hours.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 565 Eastbound claimed the lives of two people and injured five others early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the eastbound interchange of I-565 and Highway 72.

Huntsville Police Department says the road is currently closed between Highway 72 Westbound at the Sparkman exit and I-565 Eastbound at the Oakwood exit.

They expect the road to reopen around 10 a.m. as the investigation is completed and cleared.

The identities of the two victims were not immediately released pending notification of family.

HPD said charges are expected at a later date pending toxicology results.