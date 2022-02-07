HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed the deaths of two inmates in separate incidents over the weekend.

In a press conference held Monday morning, authorities said one woman was found unresponsive in her cell around 9 p.m. on Friday, in what they called an “apparent suicide.” Medical jail staff tried to revive the 48-year-old, and those efforts were continued by HEMSI when they arrived.

The woman died at Huntsville Hospital. Police say the next of kin was notified and an autopsy will be conducted.

In a statement over the weekend, Brent Patterson with MCSO said the woman had been booked into the jail on January 27, charged with violating her probation subsequent to domestic violence with a knife.

It was at that press conference that authorities announced the second death.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said a 28-year-old Black male was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday morning. The man was facing two counts of murder and had only been in custody for 28 hours.

Authorities have said the man may have ingested drugs before being booked into the jail.

At this time, authorities do not believe the incidents are related.

Both deaths remain under investigation.