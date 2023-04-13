HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the New Market community on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said they responded to the 100-block of Rose Valley Drive in New Market, confirming two shooting victims.
One juvenile was detained at a separate scene on Winchester Road following a car chase that ended in a wreck, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
HEMSI is also on the scene assisting alongside investigators with the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also confirmed that the minor detained is a family member of the victims and is considered a suspect.
