Authorities said they responded to the 100-block of Rose Valley Drive in New Market, confirming two shooting victims. (WHNT PHOTO)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the New Market community on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to the 100-block of Rose Valley Drive in New Market, confirming two shooting victims.

One juvenile was detained at a separate scene on Winchester Road following a car chase that ended in a wreck, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

HEMSI is also on the scene assisting alongside investigators with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that the minor detained is a family member of the victims and is considered a suspect.

News 19 has crews on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.