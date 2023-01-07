A vehicle collided with a shed outside of a Huntsville gas station Saturday monring.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A vehicle collided with a shed outside of a gas station Saturday morning leaving two people injured, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD says officers responded to a single-vehicle private property accident near a gas station on Mountain Gap Road on Sunday morning.

A vehicle had collided with a shed which was private property outside of the gas station.

A vehicle collided with a shed outside of a Huntsville gas station Saturday monring.

Authorities say two people were transported to the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.