HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-car wreck Monday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said crews were called to the 10000-block of South Memorial Parkway at 6:50 a.m.

In addition to HEMSI, Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire, and the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad were called as well.

Neither of the two people injured suffered life-threatening injuries, and both were taken to the hospital – one was in serious condition.