HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were ejected from a vehicle and injured during a crash Monday night in Huntsville.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:22 p.m. on I-565 eastbound at mile marker 13.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two of the eastbound lanes of I-565 remain closed until the scene can be cleared.

This is a developing story.