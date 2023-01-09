MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 21st birthday party at Legacy Events ended with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) told News 19 that 13 people were shot, and two of them have died.

Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, according to authorities. Three others are still at Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff Turner says two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. They were identified as 20-year-old Ashton Elliot and 19-year-old DeMarcus Thompson. Both have been charged with two counts of felony reckless murder.

Editor’s Note: News 19 is working to obtain a digital copy of Thompson’s mugshot.

Ashton Elliot (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people shot and the two women who were pronounced dead.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that four people were transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, and the others were transported by private vehicles. Sheriff Turner said that some gunshot victims ‘crashed’ vehicles into Huntsville Hospital on accident when they were arriving.

Investigators determined there were ‘ongoing issues’ between several people at the birthday party, which ultimately led to the shooting. MCSO says multiple people fired guns during the shooting and investigators are still working to identify everyone.

Crime Scene investigators recovered over 200 shell casings from inside the building, in the parking lot and in the roadway. The casings included multiple calibers of handguns and rifles.

Sheriff Turner expects more arrests to be made as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information related to the shooting, they are asked to contact MCSO at 256-722-7181.