2 charged with murder after deadly Huntsville shooting, victim identified

Huntsville

One killed in overnight shooting on Tuxedo Drive in Huntsville

Huntsville Police confirmed one person died in a shooting that happened late Thursday night on Tuxedo Drive.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have confirmed two people were arrested following a deadly shooting in north Huntsville late Thursday night.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with capital murder and first-degree assault. Darion Nelson, 19, was arrested and charged with felony murder.

Officers were called to the 2400-block of Tuxedo Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Montell Wilson, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 31-year-old man was critically injured.

The 17-year-old and Nelson have been booked into the Madison County Jail. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was still in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

