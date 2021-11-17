2 charged in Huntsville murder investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a death investigation at an apartment complex in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police have charged Mannery Fletcher, 32, and Edward Pugh, 32, in the death of Christopher Martin.

Police were called to the apartment on Foster Avenue on November 13, where they found Martin dead inside the apartment.

Investigators say the suspects and the victim knew each other and a fight led to Martin’s death.

Pugh and Fletcher were booked in the Madison County Jail on a 75,000 bond each.

The investigation is ongoing.