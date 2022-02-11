HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-car accident at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Mountain Park Circle left several people injured on Friday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI told News 19 that seven patients were taken to the hospital after the crash. One adult and one child were in critical condition, according to Webster. The five others were in stable condition and being evaluated.

The crash happened around 9:30 Friday morning and authorities believe the crash was caused due to one vehicle failing to yield to oncoming traffic, according to Huntsville Police Department.

Authorities said that no charges were expected at this time but an investigation was still ongoing.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Sparkman Drive were shut down due to the wreck, but are expected to reopen once investigators have cleared the scene.