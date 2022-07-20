Two people were arrested in Madison County last week after authorities say they pulled over a stolen vehicle. (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested in Madison County last week after authorities say they pulled over a stolen vehicle.

Deputies with the Madison County Street Crimes Unit (SCU) spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling on I-565.

SCU Deputies pulled the vehicle over along with narcotics investigators and detained everyone that was riding inside.

During their investigation, authorities found one of the passengers had around 12 grams of fentanyl and 13 grams of heroin in their possession.

34-year-old Heather Sheral Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.

49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. His bond was set at $120,000.

Both were taken to the Madison County Jail.