HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man and woman were arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Huntsville, police said.

Huntsville police said it happened near Memorial Parkway and I-565. They said they found guns and drugs after the arrests were made.

The man and woman have not been identified. Police thanked officers and K-9 Bear for helping in the arrests.

Officers removed more guns and drugs off the street this afternoon after a car and foot pursuit near Parkway/565. A female and male that were in the vehicle were arrested. Thanks to all precinct officers and HPD K9 “Bear” that tracked an offender hiding nearby! pic.twitter.com/mDaJD8rmbx — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) April 19, 2020