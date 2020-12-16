Police: 2.7 pounds of cocaine, meth, and $23,000 seized during drug arrest in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police announced the arrest of a Texas native who was charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine. The drug task force also arrested a Huntsville native in connection with the case.

Agents with the North Alabama High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Drug Task Force led the investigation that resulted in the seizure and arrests. Agents recovered 2.7 pounds of cocaine, 283 grams of methamphetamine (ice), over $23,000 in cash and a handgun. The estimated value of the drugs is $150,000.

Investigators say the drugs came from Texas and were meant to be distributed in the Huntsville community.

Victor Gonzalez (Image: Madison County Jail)

Agents arrested Victor Gonzalez, of San Antonio, TX, and charged him with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Madison County Jail with a combined bond amount of $300,000.

Thomas Nance (Image: Madison County Jail)

Huntsville resident Thomas Nance faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. He was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6:00 p.m. on December 11 and was released on a $20,000 bond around 9:30 that same evening.

Police say they are hopeful this investigation will lead to more seizures and arrested.