ELORA, Tenn. – Years ago, before “The Story with Jerry Hayes,” I did a series of stories called, “Hey Jerry, Do My Job!” This is one of those.

In this “19 Rewind,” we take you to Dennison’s Family Farm where I picked strawberries. Although, I may have eaten as many as I picked.

Dennison’s is looking forward to another great year of strawberries. The season runs from late April through the middle of June. While you can no longer go to the farm and pick your own, Dennison’s has several locations where you can buy those homegrown strawberries.

Here’s a link to the Dennison’s Family Farm website for more information.