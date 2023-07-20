HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 18th annual Miracle Bash is scheduled for August 4th at The Royal at Stovehouse. It’ll be a night to remember for guests 21 and older.

This year’s event will feature live music from Juice, games, a silent auction and an opportunity to honor NICU babies.

More than 1,100 babies go through the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children every year. Money from this event will help raise money to buy life-saving equipment for premature and sick babies. This year’s event will also help support the Madison Hospital’s Level II nursery.

The Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund will use some of the funds raised to purchase high-tech infant beds and warmers for the babies. Your donations will also be used to buy new computers and mounts for unit nurses who are at the infant’s bedside providing critical care for those tiny little miracles.

For more information on this year’s Miracle Bash, including tickets, click on this link to be a part of this year’s event. You can also make an online donation and buy a paper lantern that will help us Light Up the Night.