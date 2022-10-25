OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after a short police chase early Tuesday morning when officers “rescued” her from the bushes.

Margaret Ellen Prince was charged with attempting to elude police.

According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, Officer Graves and K9 Raven spotted a Dodge Ram flatbed pickup truck with no tail lights just after midnight. When the unit tried to pull the truck over, a chase began.

Authorities say the pursuit continued onto Berkeley, then into an area under construction to be developed as a subdivision.

Officer Graves said the truck went airborne as it went over a small hill before winding up on The Meadows Boulevard. When authorities came over the hill, they could see the truck rolling with the door open.

(Owens Cross Roads Police Dept.)

Officer Wilson arrived on the scene and started searching the nearby area when Officer Graves quickly found Prince moving around in the brush. According to police, she told them she was a passenger in the truck.

Prince was taken into custody and was transported to the Madison County Jail. Her bond is set at $1,000.

(Owens Cross Roads Police Dept.)

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department says that while the driver of the truck remains at large, “we know who we are looking for.”

The Dodge Ram flatbed remains at impound.