HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Powerlines are down on Memorial Parkway after an accident Thursday morning.

Huntsville Police Department (HPD) told News 19 an 18-wheeler hit and knocked over a power line on Memorial Parkway near University Drive. The power lines were still down around 11:15 a.m.

Powerlines are down on Memorial Parkway after an accident Thursday morning. | Photo: WHNT

Traffic on Memorial Parkway in both directions is moving slowly, according to HPD.

According to ALGO Traffic, cars on Memorial Parkway are backed up from the Oakwood Avenue area through the downtown area.

Officials ask drivers to be careful when traveling in the area.