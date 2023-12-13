HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said 16 convenience stores in its jurisdiction have been cited for underage alcohol sales.

HPD community relations officers and two juveniles visited 44 different convenience stores during a 5-hour operation on Tuesday to determine if store employees would sell alcohol to minors.

“The juveniles were honest about their ages and showed identification when asked by employees,” HPD said.

According to the department, the following 16 stores were cited for underage alcohol sales:

801 Airport Road

513 Drake Ave.

3105 Drake Ave.

3521 Governors Drive

5600 U.S. 431

6585 U.S. 431

2424 Jordan Lane

2990 Jordan Lane

2955 Jordan Road

619 Oakwood Ave.

1176 Old Monrovia Road

3801 Patton Road

4001 Pulaski Pike

5990 Pulaski Pike

5830 University Drive

2209 Whitesburg Drive

The sale of alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor, punishable by a year in jail or up to a $1,000 fine and subsequent offenses can lead to increased jail time or fines.

HPD asks anyone with information regarding the sale of alcohol to a minor to report it by calling 256-746-4132.