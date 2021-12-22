15,000 Huntsville voters have new representatives after re-districting. Here’s how to find yours.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you live and vote in the City of Huntsville, you may have a new City Council representative and school board members.

The City announced Wednesday that about 15,000 voters changed districts following the city’s adoption of a redistricting ordinance last week.

While lines shifted in all five districts, Council members will continue to represent their respective districts and no students will change schools.

To see if your representatives changed, visit the City of Huntsville website and type in your address.

Full district boundaries can also be found on the City of Huntsville’s Council District Map.

