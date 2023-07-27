HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting after a teenage boy was shot in the stomach and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed with News 19 that one person was shot at a home on Hammonds Avenue.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, first responders arrived around 8:15 a.m. after getting a call about a possible accidental shooting.

Webster said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and was last known to be in serious condition.

Officers on the scene confirmed the area was not in any danger as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.