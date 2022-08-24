HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The beauty of art and nature combine at the 2022 Monte Sano Arts Festival when over 130 local and regional artists converge at Monte Sano.

“Monte Sano Art Festival is a great opportunity to shop from a wide array of local, regional and national artists while also enjoying Huntsville’s state park,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, executive director of Arts Huntsville.

The festival will take place on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to all of the art, there will also be local food trucks and musicians throughout the weekend. A special performance of Opera Bytes Live from Opera Huntsville is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 afternoon at 4.

Dillon-Jauken explained how they choose which artists they invite, “As a juried art show, each year we feature exceptional professional artists who were selected from all of our applicants as the best in their medium. From jewelry to clay and painting to sculpture, the festival showcases art that will appeal to both first-time buyers and long-time collectors.”

While the Arts Festival does not charge an entry fee, the entry fees for Monte Sano still apply. $10 per car for parking and $5 for walk-ins, cash only, with all funds going to the state park system.

Arts Huntsville has the full list of artists, a shopping guide and more information on the Monte Sano Arts Festival website.