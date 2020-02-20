13 people cited in Huntsville undercover alcohol sales sting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People at 13 Huntsville businesses were ticketed for selling alcohol to someone under 21 in a Wednesday undercover operation, police said.

Huntsville police said community relations officers used a decoy in the operation and visited 21 locations to try and buy alcohol.

According to police, the decoy was sold alcohol at the following locations:

E Z Xpress, 4113 Bob Wallace Ave.

Jet Pep, 4011 University Dr.

Texaco Huntsville, 4200 Bob Wallace Ave.

4167 Old Monrovia Road

Circle C #4, 7546 South Memorial Parkway

Exxon Food Mart, 13001 South Memorial Parkway

Jet Pep One Stop, 11451 South Memorial Parkway

Shell Minitman, 10001 South Memorial Parkway

7920 South Memorial Parkway

Papa Jack’s, 306 Andrew Jackson Way

24-7 Exxon, 508 Oakwood Ave.

Kyles Korner, 307 Andrew Jackson Way

Sunoco Five Points, 804 Holmes Ave.

Police said selling alcohol to someone underage is a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine. Future violations could lead to a business having its liquor license suspended.

Police said they plan to conduct more alcohol sales details in the future.