13 people cited in Huntsville undercover alcohol sales sting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People at 13 Huntsville businesses were ticketed for selling alcohol to someone under 21 in a Wednesday undercover operation, police said.

Huntsville police said community relations officers used a decoy in the operation and visited 21 locations to try and buy alcohol.

According to police, the decoy was sold alcohol at the following locations:

  • E Z Xpress, 4113 Bob Wallace Ave.
  • Jet Pep, 4011 University Dr.
  • Texaco Huntsville, 4200 Bob Wallace Ave.
  • 4167 Old Monrovia Road
  • Circle C #4, 7546 South Memorial Parkway
  • Exxon Food Mart, 13001 South Memorial Parkway
  • Jet Pep One Stop, 11451 South Memorial Parkway
  • Shell Minitman, 10001 South Memorial Parkway
  • 7920 South Memorial Parkway
  • Papa Jack’s, 306 Andrew Jackson Way
  • 24-7 Exxon, 508 Oakwood Ave.
  • Kyles Korner, 307 Andrew Jackson Way
  • Sunoco Five Points, 804 Holmes Ave.

Police said selling alcohol to someone underage is a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine. Future violations could lead to a business having its liquor license suspended.

Police said they plan to conduct more alcohol sales details in the future.

