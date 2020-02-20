13 people cited in Huntsville undercover alcohol sales sting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People at 13 Huntsville businesses were ticketed for selling alcohol to someone under 21 in a Wednesday undercover operation, police said.
Huntsville police said community relations officers used a decoy in the operation and visited 21 locations to try and buy alcohol.
According to police, the decoy was sold alcohol at the following locations:
- E Z Xpress, 4113 Bob Wallace Ave.
- Jet Pep, 4011 University Dr.
- Texaco Huntsville, 4200 Bob Wallace Ave.
- 4167 Old Monrovia Road
- Circle C #4, 7546 South Memorial Parkway
- Exxon Food Mart, 13001 South Memorial Parkway
- Jet Pep One Stop, 11451 South Memorial Parkway
- Shell Minitman, 10001 South Memorial Parkway
- 7920 South Memorial Parkway
- Papa Jack’s, 306 Andrew Jackson Way
- 24-7 Exxon, 508 Oakwood Ave.
- Kyles Korner, 307 Andrew Jackson Way
- Sunoco Five Points, 804 Holmes Ave.
Police said selling alcohol to someone underage is a misdemeanor punishable with a $500 fine. Future violations could lead to a business having its liquor license suspended.
Police said they plan to conduct more alcohol sales details in the future.