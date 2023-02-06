HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Almost 50 Alabama students were nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Senator Tommy Tuberville — with 13 of those here in the Tennessee Valley.

The nominated students will be part of the class of 2027 at either the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy.

To be eligible for a nomination, students must be Alabama residents, undergo the application process, complete the required ACT and SAT exams, provide letters of recommendation, and a school transcript.

Those hailing from North Alabama include:

United States Military Academy

Harrison James Hope: Son of Bridget and Scott Hope, Hartselle; Hartselle High School

Son of Bridget and Scott Hope, Hartselle; Hartselle High School Charles William Kemner: Son of Kimberly and Joseph Kemner, Harvest; Westminster Christian Academy

Son of Kimberly and Joseph Kemner, Harvest; Westminster Christian Academy Yewon Jeong: Daughter of Sangok Jeong and Aekyung Lee, Madison; Bob Jones High School

United States Air Force Academy

Abigail Amaya: Daughter of Melissa Amaya, Huntsville; Grissom High School

Daughter of Melissa Amaya, Huntsville; Grissom High School Walden Wilder: Daughter of Beth Wilder and Jeff Lower, Huntsville; New Century Technology High School

Daughter of Beth Wilder and Jeff Lower, Huntsville; New Century Technology High School Gavin Fitzgerald Stallings: Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove; Huntsville High School

Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove; Huntsville High School Kathryn Grace LaFerrera: Daughter of Jessica and Brett LaFerrera, Madison; Bob Jones High School

Daughter of Jessica and Brett LaFerrera, Madison; Bob Jones High School Grayson Brinkmeier: Daughter of Dr. Wendy Lynn Seaver and Robert James Brinkmeier, Huntsville; Randolph Upper School

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Calvin Burton: Son of Robert and Julianne Burton, Huntsville; Grissom High School

Son of Robert and Julianne Burton, Huntsville; Grissom High School Gavin Stallings: Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove; Huntsville High School

Son of Craig and Kristine Stallings, Hampton Cove; Huntsville High School Collin Hynes: Son of Roderick and Alison Hynes, Gurley; St. John Paul II Catholic High School

United States Naval Academy

Grayson Davenport: Son of Blake and Kim Davenport, Huntsville; Randolph Upper School

Son of Blake and Kim Davenport, Huntsville; Randolph Upper School Steven D. Satcher: Son of Ted D. and Laura A. Satcher, Madison; University of Memphis

Son of Ted D. and Laura A. Satcher, Madison; University of Memphis Graham Lucas Johnson Jr.: Son of Graham Johnson and Elaine Reaves, Huntsville; Whitesburg Christian Academy

“I’m proud to nominate these distinguished Alabama students to our nation’s service academies,” Tuberville said. “These young leaders’ desire to serve gives me hope for the future of our military. There’s no doubt they will continue to push our country forward, protecting our freedom here at home and promoting stability abroad.”

Senator Tuberville’s application window for 2024 opens in June. More information can be found here.