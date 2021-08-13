13 meals not to miss during Huntsville Restaurant Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Restaurant Week is back. Every August, eateries throughout Madison County participate in the 10-day celebration of diverse local cuisine.

This year, more than 60 restaurants are participating and each will offer unique items designed to showcase the best of their menus and encourage foodies to explore the tastier side of the Rocket City.

This week is all about food. And while it all looks delicious, here are a few choice meals you might want to try.

Huntsville Restaurant Week Specials We Want to Try

109 Northside Square Huntsville, AL 35801

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday



BeeZr is featuring a Reubenesque Pizza that will be sold for $15 during Restaurant Week. The Reubenesque is a German-style pizza topped with beer-braised corn beef, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and havarti cheese, topped with chopped, house-made pickles and whole grain mustard.

8412 Whitesburg Dr SE Huntsville, AL 35802

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Closed Sunday



Bubby’s Diner is offering a 3-course dinner special for $10 during Restaurant Week. It comes with an app, a burger, and a scoop of Blue Bell ice cream to finish it off. We plan to order some Fried Green Tomatoes and a Bubby Burger, which is a bacon cheeseburger on a doughnut bun. Yep, that Bubby Burger sounds like a cheat meal we want to eat.

Free Brie-tney Sandwich

Espresso Affogato ‘Bout It

Spice Up Your Life Iced Chili Limeade

Canadian Bakin

501A Church St. NW Huntsville, AL 35801

Hours of operation: Tuesday-Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Canadian Bakin is serving up delicious and punny drink and sandwich specials. Swing by and pick up a Spice Up Your Life Iced Chili Limeade, Espresso Affogato ‘Bout It, or Honeysuckle Cold Brew and pair it with a Free Brie-tney sandwich made with apples, double creme brie, thyme-honey, arugula, and caramelized onions on a freshly baked carb of your choice.

“This week, as in every week, we’re just trying to spread the love of bread. We are excited for an opportunity to provide something new and delicious to our regulars and new carb-loving customers alike through Huntsville Restaurant Week” – Matt Johnson, Director of Gluten Development

Wagyu Beef Strip steak at Char Restaurant

Risotto with duck confit appetizer at Char Restaurant

Char Restaurant

931 Bob Wallace Avenue SW, Suite 201 Huntsville, AL 35801

Hours of operation: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Char Restaurant is offering an elevated culinary experience this week, serving a creamy risotto appetizer with duck confit and an entree of Wagyu Beef Strip steak with roasted heirloom carrots and gruyere mashed potatoes. Perfect for a romantic night out!

Cheese Medley at Flight Wine and Tapas

House Salad with Golden Vinagrette at Flight Wine and Tapas

Pan-seared Salmon in a Butter Caper Sauce at Flight Wine and Tapas

2710 Carl T Jones Dr SE #312 Huntsville, AL 35802

Hours of operation: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m – 9 p.m.



Sommeliers at Flight Plan Wine and Tapas are providing diners with a taste of the best, serving a three-course dinner and wine pairings for $40 a person. Courses include a cheese and fruit charcuterie with some prosecco, a golden vinaigrette salad paired with a pour La Caña Albariño, and an herb-seasoned salmon filet served with jasmine coconut rice and a glass of Patient Cotta Le Grand Caillou Pinot Noir.

“Huntsville Restaurant week provides Flight Plan an opportunity to showcase one of Chef Jim Taylor’s favorite dishes: his pan-seared salmon. We hope the dining public will try our special and enjoy the wine pairings we have selected for this fabulous three-course meal.” – Flight Plan Wine and Tapas said.

Happy Tummy is serving a mini pizza sampler for Huntsville Restaraunt Week

Located inside Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive #1020 Huntsville, AL 35805

Hours of operation: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Happy Tummy Restaurant is serving up a little taste of everything during Restaurant week with a mini pizza sampler for $15. Diners can try bite-sized versions of the Later Tater, Jane Says, Pep in Your Step, You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, and Vampire Killer pizzas with chocolate cream cheese turnovers for dessert.

“Restaurant Week is always a great experience. It brings in new folks that haven’t tried our food before and it always makes us happy to see someone enjoying something new that they haven’t tried before. We love getting new regular customers!” said Catherine Shearer with Happy Tummy.

2358 Whitesburg Drive Huntsville, AL 35801

Hours of operation: Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



The Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro is serving up a two-course lunch special featuring a BBQ Shrimp Po Boy with peach barbecue shrimp, collard green slaw, benne seeds, and tomatoes on a house-made bun. And you get a cupcake for dessert!

Mac and Cheese Egg Rolls at Melt

Food Truck Nachos at Melt

201 Jefferson St N Suite 1 Huntsville, AL 35801

Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.



If you haven’t tried Melt’s Mac and Cheese Egg Rolls, you should make it a priority this week. They stuff mac and cheese inside an egg roll, deep fry them and pair it all with sweet & spicy chili glaze for dipping. They are also serving their specialty Food Truck Nachos with kettle chips topped with pulled pork, melty nacho cheese, and fried jalapeños, covered in BBQ sauce and jalapeño ranch. Pro Tip: You are going to need lots of napkins for these.

New South Hot Dog and Sushi

New South Hot Dog and Sushi

New South Hot Dog and Sushi

Business hours and location are not available because they are a food truck on the go!

You can find where they are set up for the day on their Instagram here:

New South Hot Dog and Sushi have come up with a special crispy roll this week for customers that want to try something off the most interesting menu in Asian Fusion cuisine. The Dragonball is pulled pork, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese, all wrapped in rice and deep-fried, then drizzled with bbq sauce, citrus aioli, spicy mayo and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

“I think it would be a waste to destroy it. The food of this planet is very delicious.” – Beerus, God of Destruction of Universe 7

Bridge Street Town Centre Suite 101 Huntsville, AL 35806

Hours of operation: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Neon Lilly is the place to go for a multinational experience under one roof. For Restaurant Week, diners can choose from Shawarma Kazakhstan, Russian Pirogi/Vareniki, or housemade kielbasa Ukraine, all with Slavic tiramisu and a drink for $30.

10300 Bailey Cove Road, #1 Huntsville, AL 35803

Hours of operation: Tuesday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Nick’s Ristorante is serving patrons an Italian feast for $40. Restaurant Week diners can try some spinach and parmesan risotto crochettas with housemade marinara, soup du jour or salad, and an entrée of herbed goat cheese and sun-dried tomato stuffed airline chicken breast with a roasted garlic white wine cream sauce over pesto mushroom angel hair. Buon appetito!

Oscar Moon’s limited-time Oreo Moon Pie Milkshake

Located inside Stovehouse 3414 Governors Drive Suite 505 Huntsville, AL 35805

Hours of operation: Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.



The folks at Oscar Moon’s vintage soda fountain and milkshake bar have come out with a limited-time Oreo Moon Pie Milkshake for Restaurant Week. It even comes with a free sticker!

212 Main Street Madison, AL 35758

Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Old Black Bear Brewing Company in Madison has something special for Restaurant Week. They are serving a different beer and burger pairing each day. Customers can also try their Southern Fried Chicken, a large chicken breast over mashed potatoes, covered in house-made pimento cheese, then topped with a mushroom and onion red wine reduction. A decadent twist on a Southern down-home classic.