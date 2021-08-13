13 meals not to miss during Huntsville Restaurant Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Restaurant Week is back. Every August, eateries throughout Madison County participate in the 10-day celebration of diverse local cuisine.
This year, more than 60 restaurants are participating and each will offer unique items designed to showcase the best of their menus and encourage foodies to explore the tastier side of the Rocket City.
This week is all about food. And while it all looks delicious, here are a few choice meals you might want to try.
Huntsville Restaurant Week Specials We Want to Try
BeeZr Gastropub + Social Exchange
- 109 Northside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
- Hours of operation:
- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday
- 10 a.m. – 9 p.m Friday-Saturday
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday
BeeZr is featuring a Reubenesque Pizza that will be sold for $15 during Restaurant Week. The Reubenesque is a German-style pizza topped with beer-braised corn beef, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and havarti cheese, topped with chopped, house-made pickles and whole grain mustard.
Bubby’s Diner
- 8412 Whitesburg Dr SE Huntsville, AL 35802
- Hours of operation:
- Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
Bubby’s Diner is offering a 3-course dinner special for $10 during Restaurant Week. It comes with an app, a burger, and a scoop of Blue Bell ice cream to finish it off. We plan to order some Fried Green Tomatoes and a Bubby Burger, which is a bacon cheeseburger on a doughnut bun. Yep, that Bubby Burger sounds like a cheat meal we want to eat.
Canadian Bakin
- 501A Church St. NW Huntsville, AL 35801
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday-Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Canadian Bakin is serving up delicious and punny drink and sandwich specials. Swing by and pick up a Spice Up Your Life Iced Chili Limeade, Espresso Affogato ‘Bout It, or Honeysuckle Cold Brew and pair it with a Free Brie-tney sandwich made with apples, double creme brie, thyme-honey, arugula, and caramelized onions on a freshly baked carb of your choice.
“This week, as in every week, we’re just trying to spread the love of bread. We are excited for an opportunity to provide something new and delicious to our regulars and new carb-loving customers alike through Huntsville Restaurant Week” – Matt Johnson, Director of Gluten Development
Char Restaurant
- 931 Bob Wallace Avenue SW, Suite 201 Huntsville, AL 35801
- Hours of operation:
- Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Char Restaurant is offering an elevated culinary experience this week, serving a creamy risotto appetizer with duck confit and an entree of Wagyu Beef Strip steak with roasted heirloom carrots and gruyere mashed potatoes. Perfect for a romantic night out!
Flight Plan Wine and Tapas
- 2710 Carl T Jones Dr SE #312 Huntsville, AL 35802
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday 11 a.m – 9 p.m.
Sommeliers at Flight Plan Wine and Tapas are providing diners with a taste of the best, serving a three-course dinner and wine pairings for $40 a person. Courses include a cheese and fruit charcuterie with some prosecco, a golden vinaigrette salad paired with a pour La Caña Albariño, and an herb-seasoned salmon filet served with jasmine coconut rice and a glass of Patient Cotta Le Grand Caillou Pinot Noir.
“Huntsville Restaurant week provides Flight Plan an opportunity to showcase one of Chef Jim Taylor’s favorite dishes: his pan-seared salmon. We hope the dining public will try our special and enjoy the wine pairings we have selected for this fabulous three-course meal.” – Flight Plan Wine and Tapas said.
Happy Tummy Restaurant
- Located inside Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment
- 2211 Seminole Drive #1020 Huntsville, AL 35805
- Hours of operation:
- Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Happy Tummy Restaurant is serving up a little taste of everything during Restaurant week with a mini pizza sampler for $15. Diners can try bite-sized versions of the Later Tater, Jane Says, Pep in Your Step, You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, and Vampire Killer pizzas with chocolate cream cheese turnovers for dessert.
“Restaurant Week is always a great experience. It brings in new folks that haven’t tried our food before and it always makes us happy to see someone enjoying something new that they haven’t tried before. We love getting new regular customers!” said Catherine Shearer with Happy Tummy.
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
- 2358 Whitesburg Drive Huntsville, AL 35801
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro is serving up a two-course lunch special featuring a BBQ Shrimp Po Boy with peach barbecue shrimp, collard green slaw, benne seeds, and tomatoes on a house-made bun. And you get a cupcake for dessert!
Melt
- 201 Jefferson St N Suite 1 Huntsville, AL 35801
- Hours of operation:
- Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m.
If you haven’t tried Melt’s Mac and Cheese Egg Rolls, you should make it a priority this week. They stuff mac and cheese inside an egg roll, deep fry them and pair it all with sweet & spicy chili glaze for dipping. They are also serving their specialty Food Truck Nachos with kettle chips topped with pulled pork, melty nacho cheese, and fried jalapeños, covered in BBQ sauce and jalapeño ranch. Pro Tip: You are going to need lots of napkins for these.
New South Hot Dog & Sushi
- Business hours and location are not available because they are a food truck on the go!
- You can find where they are set up for the day on their Instagram here:
New South Hot Dog and Sushi have come up with a special crispy roll this week for customers that want to try something off the most interesting menu in Asian Fusion cuisine. The Dragonball is pulled pork, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese, all wrapped in rice and deep-fried, then drizzled with bbq sauce, citrus aioli, spicy mayo and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
“I think it would be a waste to destroy it. The food of this planet is very delicious.”– Beerus, God of Destruction of Universe 7
Neon Lilly Eurasian American/ Eastern European Cuisine
- Bridge Street Town Centre Suite 101 Huntsville, AL 35806
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Neon Lilly is the place to go for a multinational experience under one roof. For Restaurant Week, diners can choose from Shawarma Kazakhstan, Russian Pirogi/Vareniki, or housemade kielbasa Ukraine, all with Slavic tiramisu and a drink for $30.
Nick’s Ristorante
- 10300 Bailey Cove Road, #1 Huntsville, AL 35803
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday – Saturday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Nick’s Ristorante is serving patrons an Italian feast for $40. Restaurant Week diners can try some spinach and parmesan risotto crochettas with housemade marinara, soup du jour or salad, and an entrée of herbed goat cheese and sun-dried tomato stuffed airline chicken breast with a roasted garlic white wine cream sauce over pesto mushroom angel hair. Buon appetito!
Oscar Moon’s
- Located inside Stovehouse
- 3414 Governors Drive Suite 505 Huntsville, AL 35805
- Hours of operation:
- Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
The folks at Oscar Moon’s vintage soda fountain and milkshake bar have come out with a limited-time Oreo Moon Pie Milkshake for Restaurant Week. It even comes with a free sticker!
Old Black Bear Brewing Company
- 212 Main Street Madison, AL 35758
- Hours of operation:
- Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Old Black Bear Brewing Company in Madison has something special for Restaurant Week. They are serving a different beer and burger pairing each day. Customers can also try their Southern Fried Chicken, a large chicken breast over mashed potatoes, covered in house-made pimento cheese, then topped with a mushroom and onion red wine reduction. A decadent twist on a Southern down-home classic.