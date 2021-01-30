110 day delay for South Huntsville Library, project management says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The construction of a $9.5 million library in south Huntsville is going to be delayed by about 110 days, said a project director at the construction site Friday.

Heavy rain in the beginning of 2020 is to blame for the delays, construction staff said.

In some of News 19’s original reporting on the story, the 30,000 square foot library was scheduled to open in the beginning of this year.

It’s now projected to open as late a fall of 2021.

Despite the delay, Madison County District 5 Commissioner Phil Riddick says he’s excited about the project.

“It’s a home run project,” Riddick said. “There’s been nobody that doesn’t want this.”

Once open, the library will include a puppet theater, gaming center, art exhibit and coffee shop.