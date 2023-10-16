HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – New life is coming to the State Docks Building at Ditto Landing!

Officials say the space will be transformed into an outdoor destination that will be able to host a variety of events. The indoor spaces will also be renovated and there will even be some new additions.

This is an estimated $10 million project. Most of the money for that will come from District 5 Commissioner Phil Riddick’s budget.

“These renovations will serve as our legacy project for the citizens of Madison County,” said Riddick.

Officials say the Ditto Landing Redevelopment promises to usher in a new era of possibilities for the area by complementing Huntsville’s diverse offerings in music events, recreation, and leisure destinations.

“We expect this to bring thousands of new visitors to Ditto Landing for weddings, family reunions, conferences, and other large gatherings. We are grateful for the opportunity to highlight Huntsville’s home at the midpoint of the Tennessee River,” said Brandi Quick, Executive Director, HSV-Madison County Marina & Port Authority.

City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson also spoke at the event saying, “Ditto Landing has long been a hidden gem in our community. The City is committed to helping more people discover the beauty of the Tennessee River by investing in new access roads and greenways at Ditto Landing. We support the new master plan and are proud of our partnership with the Ditto Board and the County Commission.”

The venue is expected to have space for up to 600 people for an event with tables and chairs, or up to 1,500 occupants for standing-room-only events.