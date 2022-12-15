HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s MidCity District is the focus of a $108 million residential development that’s aiming for a “net zero energy” project and a reduced carbon footprint.

RCP Companies of Huntsville, who developed MidCity itself, announced the project on Thursday, saying they will partner with Grounded Capital Partners.

Everything about “Wellory Living,” from construction to reusable energy concepts long after the project is complete, is planned to be as green as possible.

The 342-apartment development will be situated in the area of Old Monrovia Road and Stax Street and will feature over 13,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, with units, co-working spaces, a roof-level lounge and an outdoor terrace in the five stories above.

Net-zero energy buildings generate just as much renewable power as they use, according to the press release, using a mixture of onsite renewable energy, electrification and deep efficiency measures in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint.

More than 40,000 square feet of Wellory Living’s roof will be made up of PV panels that will generate power, as developers pursue their “all-electric” goal.

Construction is slated to start in early 2023 with a projected completion date targeted for the summer of 2025.

