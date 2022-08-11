HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fall is just around the corner! In recognition of that, Huntsville Parks and Recreation is showcasing 100 free activities to enjoy among the cooler weather and changing leaves.

The activities are listed in the department’s new fall program guide.

“We offer so much more than many people realize,” said Dorianne Johnson, the department’s recreation superintendent for community services. “This is a great opportunity to try something new!”

Just a few of those free activities this fall include:

Get outside!

The Rocket City has more than 50 parks and playground areas offering a chance for some fun in the sun – without the threat of excessive summer heat.

Depending on which park you go to, a variety of outdoor activities are available. Some of the parks with the most activities are Brahan Spring Park, Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center Park, John Hunt Park, Lakewood Park, Mastin Lake Park, McGucken Park, and Sandhurst Park.

Just a few of those activities include baseball, disc golf, a greenspace, sand volleyball, splash pads, and walking trails.

Arts & crafts

There are plenty of artistic opportunities across Huntsville for those who don’t want the weather to affect their day whatsoever.

Just a few of those activities include:

Art on the Hill: Fridays from September 5 to November 30 at Calvary Hill Community Center. Each class begins at 10 a.m. and is free to all ages. It includes painting, ceramics, clay, and crafting.

Fridays from September 5 to November 30 at Calvary Hill Community Center. Each class begins at 10 a.m. and is free to all ages. It includes painting, ceramics, clay, and crafting. Smooth Groovin’ Dance: Tuesdays from August 9 to November 29 at Mark Russell Recreation Center. Each class runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for those 50 and up!

Tuesdays from August 9 to November 29 at Mark Russell Recreation Center. Each class runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for those 50 and up! Artist of the Month Symposium: Every third Friday from September 1 to November 18 at Optimist Recreation Center. The class runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to all ages! At the event, a local artist is featured, showcases their work, and answers questions from eventgoers.

Take a dip in the pool!

If you’re a fan of swimming, this fall is the chance to get involved with water exercises, water polo, or just a regular dip in the pool with friends.

Some of those activities include water safety classes for adults and children, exercise and aerobics for multiple age groups, water polo, and lap swimming.

Athletics

Athletics are a staple in North Alabama, and Huntsville Parks and Recreation knows that.

Across the city, there are several groups dedicated to sports of all kinds, most notably basketball, pickleball, and volleyball. Other sports highlighted in the guide include table tennis, badminton, golf, and “Futsal,” a competitive game that combines running, kicking, and scoring – and it’s all indoors.

Inclusive activities!

Huntsville Parks and Recreation highlights inclusivity as one of its core values. In that spirit, the department offers a whole host of things to do for those with special needs or if you need just a little extra accommodation.

Some of those things include games like bingo, basketball, or soccer. Others include art classes at the ARC, fitness classes, wheelchair sports, and swimming.

One activity of note is “Minutes to Miles,” which happens every Monday from September 1 to November 28 at the Buddy Bryant Recreation Center. In the class, participants will walk, and the amount of time walked will equate to what kind of prize you win. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and is open to those 6 and up.

Big events

From fall festivals to day camps, the department is showcasing several upcoming events to celebrate pumpkin spice season.

Just a few of those include:

Fun Fridays for Home-Schooled Kids: Every Friday from September 5 to November 30 at the Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those ages 6 to 12.

Every Friday from September 5 to November 30 at the Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those ages 6 to 12. Haunted Hallways: Held on Friday, October 28 at the Calvary Hill Community Center. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to all ages.

Held on Friday, October 28 at the Calvary Hill Community Center. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to all ages. Board Games: Mondays through Thursday from September 5 to December 16 at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center. The event is open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those 18 and up. Enjoy board games of all kinds while socializing with new friends in the community!

Mondays through Thursday from September 5 to December 16 at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center. The event is open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those 18 and up. Enjoy board games of all kinds while socializing with new friends in the community! Community Health Awareness Day: Held on Saturday, August 13 at Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center. The event includes health screenings and physicals for all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“No matter your age or interests, Huntsville’s Parks & Recreation has programs and activities for everyone,” the program states, while also highlighting the department’s values: accessibility, integrity, inclusivity, excellence, and safety.

See the full program guide from Huntsville Parks and Recreation here.