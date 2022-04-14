HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ten people were displaced due to a house fire in Huntsville on Thursday evening.

According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, units responded to the blaze at 3713 Valleydale Road.

Huntsville Fire Captain Aaron Pearson told News 19 the fire started upstairs in the back of the house near the kitchen. Pearson said smoke spread to the attic.

Pearson stated eight adults and two children were displaced as a result of the blaze. One woman was said to have smoke inhalation and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to Pearson.