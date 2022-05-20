HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirms one person was shot on Friday morning just before 9:30.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 7th Avenue and 3rd Street in Huntsville.

When officers arrived on scene, White says they found evidence and a vehicle they believed to be involved. Officers then stopped that vehicle.

Three people of interest have been detained, White says.

One person arrived at Huntsville Hospital shortly after the incident on their own, with non-life-threatening injuries. White says they do believe the person is related to the shots fired call.

Sgt. White says the investigation will continue and more information will be available at a later time.