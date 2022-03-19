HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was taken to the hospital after a five-car wreck in Huntsville Saturday.

According to Huntsville Police, officials responded to a five-vehicle accident just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. The crash happened in the area of South Memorial Parkway and Golf Road.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While officials worked to clean up the wreckage, all southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Golf Road were closed. The lanes have since reopened.