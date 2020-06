HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The overall message by Madison County officials Monday during the COVID-19 briefing: Social distance, wear a mask, and practice hand hygiene. That has been their message for some time now. What changed on Monday was Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center telling people not to participate in COVID parties.

Hudson says she has heard multiple times of people wanting to "get it over with" and have a party with someone confirmed to have coronavirus in order to go ahead and get the virus. She likened the parties to chicken pox parties of the 1960s and 1970s. Hudson addressed anyone thinking of participating in a COVID party by saying "COVID is not the chicken pox." She called the virus very dangerous as opposed to the chicken pox which she noted rarely sent a child to the hospital for care.